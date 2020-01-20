Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Tuesday
Georgiev will get the starting nod against the Islanders at home Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev won his previous two contests, as he posted a 2.01 GAA and .946 save percentage. The Bulgarian needs just two more victories to match the career-high he set in 2018-19. Heading into the rest of the season, the 23-year-old should continue to share the crease with Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin.
