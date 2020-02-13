Georgiev will guard the goal Thursday against the Wild in Minnesota, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

While Igor Shesterkin was initially going to go Thursday, it will be Georgiev scratching the blue paint due to Shesterkin's ankle issue. Georgiev has had his ups and downs in the crease this season and enters the clash sporting a 3.12 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Surprisingly, Georgiev has fared much better on the road, carrying a 9-4-0 mark with a 2.93 GAA and a .922 save percentage away from Madison Square Garden.