Coach David Quinn said Georgiev will be in net for Tuesday's game against the Flyers.

Quinn evidently wants to give top netminder Henrik Lundqvist some extra coming out of the All-Star break, so Georgiev will be between the pipes for his 17th appearance of the season. It's hard to justify streaming him with much confidence in light of his unsightly 3.43 GAA and .895 save percentage. Georgiev was lit up in his last outing Jan. 13 in Columbus, where he stopped only 33 of 40 shot attempts.