Georgiev made 25 saves on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

The Rangers put 37 shots on goal against Canucks goal Jacob Markstrom, but only one rippled the twine, giving Georgiev no margin for error. A Tyler Myers tally late in the third period would stick Georgiev with the loss. The 23-year-old has lost four of his last five starts, with 21 goals allowed in that span. He's now 10-9-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 20 appearances.