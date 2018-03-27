Georgiev allowed three goals on six shots before being pulled in the first period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

While this was easily the worst outing of the young Russian's early career, it did come against an admirable opponent. Washington has now won eight of its past nine games and also leads the competitive Metropolitan Division. Overreacting to Monday's poor outing probably isn't wise, but fantasy owners should note that Georgiev likely shouldn't be viewed as a reliable starter in tough matchups. After all, the Rangers have allowed the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.74) in the league since the All-Star break and for the season (13.06).