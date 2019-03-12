Georgiev stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Georgiev gave up the first two goals in the first period, but settled in nicely to keep the Rangers in the contest before Leon Draisaitl netted the winner in the extra frame. Georgiev's record slipped to 10-11-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Coach David Quinn has split starts between Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist, with the latter probably starting Wednesday's match in Vancouver.