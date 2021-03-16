Georgiev will guard the home goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers.

Georgiev struggled in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on just 14 shots before being replaced by Keith Kinkaid in the second period of the eventual 4-0 defeat. The 25-year-old Bulgarian will try to bounce back and snap his two-game losing skid in a home matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's averaging 3.35 goals per game this year, sixth in the NHL.