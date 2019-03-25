Georgiev will start Monday's matchup with the Penguins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev's coming off a Herculean effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs, stopping 44 of 45 shots. He'll have his hands full with a Penguins offense that ranks fourth in the league with 3.33 goals per road game, but Georgiev's minuscule 2.01 GAA in 11 appearances at Madison Square Garden suggests he's in with a chance here.