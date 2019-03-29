Georgiev will command the crease against the visiting Blues on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev should be eager to put his last start behind him, as the Penguins dropped five goals on him among 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss. The Bulgarian netminder is now set to face a Blues team that is a shoo-in for the playoffs and in pursuit of its fifth straight win.

