Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to rebound against Notes
Georgiev will command the crease against the visiting Blues on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev should be eager to put his last start behind him, as the Penguins dropped five goals on him among 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss. The Bulgarian netminder is now set to face a Blues team that is a shoo-in for the playoffs and in pursuit of its fifth straight win.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pummeled by Penguins•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to continue home success•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Continues to impress•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Five goals fly by•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...