Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Loses to Lightning
Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old is obviously talented, but his play is inconsistent and the team in front of him doesn't help. In his last seven starts, Georgiev has posted three games with a save percentage above .938 and three other contests with a save percentage of .900 or worse. He's 4-3-0 with a .917 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, Georgiev is 10-10-1 with a 3.19 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 23 games this season.
