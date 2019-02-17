Georgiev stopped 35 of 41 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

After four good outings in a row, Georgiev fell back to earth with a decided thud. The 23-year-old has surrendered at least a half-dozen goals three times in nine starts since the beginning of January, and his extreme volatility has saddled him with a 3.21 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season.