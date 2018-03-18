Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 29 saves in overtime loss
Georgiev stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blues.
Georgiev was the much-busier netminder on the night and turned in a respectable performance, but he couldn't quite get the job done. The 22-year-old is now 3-2-1 on the season with a .922 save percentage and is worth owning in some deep leagues. He's seeing starts over Henrik Lundqvist and has a promising future, so don't hesitate to give him a shot down the stretch.
