Goergiev stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The Capitals' fourth goal was a T.J. Oshie empty-netter, which completed the winger's hat trick after he scored two power-play goals in the second. Washington's other goal was a Nic Dowd tally, which capped a 3-0 second period against Georgiev for the visitors. Georgiev has dropped his last two starts, allowing three goals in each and stunting a preceding three-game winning streak.