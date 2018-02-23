Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 38 saves in NHL debut
Georgiev stopped 38 of 40 shots, but he still took the 3-1 loss Thursday in Montreal.
Georgiev performed admirably in his NHL debut, as New York leaked scoring chances throughout but was never completely out of it until Phillip Danault's empty-netter with 1:17 to play wrapped up the scoring. The 22-year-old Russian's path to consistent playing time is blocked by future Hall-of-Famer Henrik Lundqvist, but Georgiev demonstrated here that he certainly has the talent to play in this league.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Making debut Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Ready for backup role•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Out of commission Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Flu bug causes missed practice•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Promoted to highest rank•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Returning to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...