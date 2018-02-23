Georgiev stopped 38 of 40 shots, but he still took the 3-1 loss Thursday in Montreal.

Georgiev performed admirably in his NHL debut, as New York leaked scoring chances throughout but was never completely out of it until Phillip Danault's empty-netter with 1:17 to play wrapped up the scoring. The 22-year-old Russian's path to consistent playing time is blocked by future Hall-of-Famer Henrik Lundqvist, but Georgiev demonstrated here that he certainly has the talent to play in this league.