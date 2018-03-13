Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 41 stops against Hurricanes
Georgiev saved 41 of 44 shots during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.
The 41 saves are the Russian backstop's most through five appearances, and he's currently sporting an impressive .930 save percentage. However, the Rangers have won just six of 20 games since the beginning of February, and Henrik Lundqvist does project to continue receiving the bulk of starts. As a result, it's not a great fantasy setup for Georgiev, and he's probably best viewed as a streaming option at this stage of the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Defending cage versus Carolina•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Decent relief showing Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Hangs on for first NHL victory•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start against Oilers on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Falls to Wild•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Earns another start Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...