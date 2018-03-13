Georgiev saved 41 of 44 shots during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.

The 41 saves are the Russian backstop's most through five appearances, and he's currently sporting an impressive .930 save percentage. However, the Rangers have won just six of 20 games since the beginning of February, and Henrik Lundqvist does project to continue receiving the bulk of starts. As a result, it's not a great fantasy setup for Georgiev, and he's probably best viewed as a streaming option at this stage of the season.