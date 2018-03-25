Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 43 saves in Saturday's win
Georgiev stopped 43 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
He was cruising towards his first NHL shutout until Sam Reinhart beat him for a power-play goal with less than five minutes remaining in the third period. It's the first time in his last five starts that Georgiev has allowed fewer than three goals, but facing the Sabres can have that effect on a goalie's numbers. The rookie may not have the same luck Monday as the Rangers host the Capitals, assuming Henrik Lundqvist (back) isn't ready to return to the ice by then.
