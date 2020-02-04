Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes relief appearance in loss
Georgiev stopped five of six shots faced during a relief appearance in Monday's 5-3 loss to Dallas.
Georgiev took over for Henrik Lundqvist after Lundqvist was beaten four times on 15 shots in the game's first 40 minutes. The 23-year-old netminder will not be credited with the loss and will see his season record remain at 12-10-1 in 2019-20.
