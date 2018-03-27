Georgiev was returned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

The Russian will back his bags for Hartford in the wake of news that Henrik Lundqvist (back) will start against the Capitals on Wednesday. Georgiev was shelled for three goals on six shots by the Caps on Monday, but the rookie's otherwise proven that he can hold his own at hockey's highest level. His 2017-18 numbers include a 4-4-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .918 save percentage through 10 games.