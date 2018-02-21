Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Making debut Thursday
Georgiev has been called upon to make his first career start Thursday against Montreal, Matt Calamia of the Rangers' official site reports.
Though just 22 years of age and playing his first season in North America, Georgiev is a highly regarded goaltending prospect who has been playing professional hockey since the 2014-15 season. While suiting up for TPS of Finland's Liiga in 2016-17, the Russian netminder turned in a league-best 1.70 GAA along with a .923 save percentage, helping him toward getting his shot in the Rangers organization. Gerogiev hasn't been at his best while featuring in 31 games for AHL Hartford this campaign, going 12-11-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage. That said, Georgiev's play could improve in the more defensively structured NHL.
