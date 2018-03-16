Georgiev will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic New York reports.

Georgiev has played well in the month of March, compiling a 3-0-0 record while posting a 2.59 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances. The Russian netminder will look to pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Blues team that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.