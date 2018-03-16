Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Making third straight start Saturday
Georgiev will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic New York reports.
Georgiev has played well in the month of March, compiling a 3-0-0 record while posting a 2.59 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances. The Russian netminder will look to pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Blues team that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
