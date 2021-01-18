Georgiev will start Tuesday's game against the Devils, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Igor Shesterkin struggled against the Islanders on Opening Night, while Georgiev shut them out two nights later, so Georgiev will get the nod for New York's third game of the season. The 24-year-old netminder was viewed as the 1B option in New York's net heading into the season, but Georgiev could work his way into a full timeshare if not take the starting job outright should he continue his hot start.