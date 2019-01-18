Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Moved to minors for break
The Rangers reassigned Georgiev to AHL Hartford on Friday.
While Henrik Lundqvist will get a break over the next week, Georgiev will take the time to hone his skills at the AHL level, with Hartford scheduled for six games between Friday and the end of the Rangers long layoff. Georgiev will likely resume his backup role with New York following the break.
