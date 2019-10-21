Georgiev will be between the pipes for Tuesday's contest against the Coyotes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev came out on the wrong side of things in his last start, giving up four goals on 37 shots in 5-2 loss to New Jersey. Since then, he has taken a back seat to Henrik Lundqvist, backing up the Swede in the Rangers' last two games, but Georgiev will be back in the fray Tuesday following his two-game absence. Through seven games, Arizona has found the back of the net 21 times, averaging three goals a night.