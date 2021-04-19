Georgiev stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

Georgiev briefly left the game at the end of the first period with a leg injury, but he was back between the pipes to start the second and ended up recording his second road win in a row. The 24-year-old netminder improved to 7-5-2 on the year with a 2.79 GAA and .902 save percentage.