Georgiev (illness) will not be available as a backup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev continues to battle an illness that kept him out of practice Friday, leaving him off the table as an option for Saturday should the backup be needed. Brandon Halverson was recalled from AHL Hartford to serve in that role against the Senators, but Georgiev should resume those duties when he's feeling well enough, at least until Ondrej Pavelec (knee) is ready to return.