Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Out of commission Saturday
Georgiev (illness) will not be available as a backup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev continues to battle an illness that kept him out of practice Friday, leaving him off the table as an option for Saturday should the backup be needed. Brandon Halverson was recalled from AHL Hartford to serve in that role against the Senators, but Georgiev should resume those duties when he's feeling well enough, at least until Ondrej Pavelec (knee) is ready to return.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...