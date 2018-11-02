Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Overcomes late goal to claim second win
Georgiev made 28 saves on 30 shots and didn't allow a goal in the shootout to emerge with a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
Georgiev was 26 seconds from a regulation win, but Rickard Rakell had other ideas. Still, the Rangers escaped with a second consecutive shootout win despite giving up a goal in the final minute of regulation for a third straight game. Georgiev denied both of Anaheim's attempts in the skills challenge while New York scored twice, precluding the need for a third round. Henrik Lundqvist's backup has bounced back with a pair of victories after getting embarrassed by the Hurricanes with seven goals against in his season debut.
