Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged for Thursday's tilt
Georgiev will be the road starter for Thursday's matchup against the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Georgiev has been solid to start the year with a .915 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. The 23-year-old and Lundqvist have essentially split starts, and Lundqvist will get the nod Saturday against Florida. Georgiev looks like he'll be getting the tougher test, as the Lightning rank seventh with 3.40 goals per game and fourth with a 26.2 power-play percentage.
More News
