Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Georgiev will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev will garner the spot start since Henrik Lundqvist (lower body) is hurting, although Lundqvist will be available for backup duties. Gerogiev has been decent this season with a .913 save percentage over four games, but his 1-2-1 record is less impressive. The Lightning's offense has been inconsistent this year but still ranks 10th in the league with 3.30 goals per game, so Gerogiev has a tall task ahead to take down the defending Presidents' Trophy winner.
