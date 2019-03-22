Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged to start Saturday
Georgiev will start in goal Saturday against host Toronto.
Arguably the best start of Georgiev's young career took place against these Leafs on Feb. 10, as he stood on his head and spit back 55 of 56 shots en route to a home win. Toronto actually has a slightly worse home record (22-14-1) than it does away from Scotiabank Arena (22-11-4), meaning Georgiev shouldn't be all that fazed by the hostile environment as the Buds seek revenge on him.
