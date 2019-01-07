Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Perfect in relief
Georgiev made eight saves on eight shots after replacing Henrik Lundqvist late in the second period of Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Coyotes.
The Rangers' backup netminder took over crease duties after Lundqvist allowed five goals on 32 shots. It was a forgettable performance for New York, but Georgiev, for his part, played well in just over 23 minutes of action.
