Georgiev made 31 saves in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Other than an Andy Greene tally late in the second period, Georgiev was unbeatable in his first action since March 19. The 25-year-old has a lackluster 2.84 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season, but with Igor Shesterkin showing signs of fatigue recently, Georgiev could see more starts down the stretch -- assuming he's still a Ranger after the trade deadline.