Georgiev made 23 saves in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.
The Rangers played a strong game in all three zones, rarely making a mistake in their own end. Given this strong performance (and Igor Shesterkin's opening night speed wobble), Georgiev clearly deserves New York's next game. The Rangers host the Devils on Tuesday night.
