Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Playing full game Saturday
Georgiev will play the entirety of Saturday's preseason matchup with the Islanders.
With Henrik Lundqvist locked in as the starter, Georgiev is competing with Igor Shesterkin for the backup role. A strong showing here should solidify that role for Georgiev with the regular season around the corner.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins for third time in last four•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding net Friday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slams door on Flyers•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.