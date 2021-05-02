Georgiev made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
This was a tough matchup for the Rangers. They were facing Semyon Varlamov and he blanked them for the fourth time this season. Georgiev played well, but it's impossible to make miracles happen when your teammates are paralyzed by the Isles' kryptonite.
