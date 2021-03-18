Georgiev turned aside 26 shots Wednesday in a 9-0 win over the Flyers.

Georgiev was the beneficiary of a seven-goal explosion by the Rangers in the second period, turning a 2-0 lead into a complete laugher. The 25-year-old netminder was chased from his previous start after allowing four goals on 14 shots, but he rebounded effectively Wednesday in earning his second shutout of the season. Georgiev improved to 5-4-2 on the year with a 3.01 GAA and .897 save percentage.