Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Porous pads betray him
Georgiev made 36 saves in in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night.
The heir-apparent has allowed nine goals in his last two starts. Both were losses. Georgiev remains the understudy to one of hockey's leading men and should benefit from learning from that experience. But right now, he's a risky play in spot starts given his porous pads.
