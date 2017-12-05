The Rangers recalled Georgiev from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Henrik Lundqvist won't be available for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh due to an illness, so Georgiev will serve as Ondrej Pavelec's backup against the Penguins. The 21-year-old netminder will likely return to the minors as soon as Lundqvist is cleared to return.

