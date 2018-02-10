Georgiev was recalled from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

This is the second recall of the season for Georgiev, as he's been called up when injuries have struck the parent club. Primary backup Ondrej Pavelec sustained a knee malady in Friday's game against the Flames, and it forced Henrik Lundqvist to make appearances in back-to-back contests. Georgiev has a 12-11-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage with the AHL's Wolf Pack this season; those numbers won't impress fantasy owners, and it's not like the Russian will see much action (if any at all) at the highest level so long as King Lundqvist stays healthy.