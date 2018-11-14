Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Promoted to top level
The Rangers recalled Georgiev from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
New York sent Marek Mazanec to the minors in a corresponding move, so Georgiev will take over as the big club's backup for the foreseeable future. The Bulgarian netminder hasn't been great in limited action with the Rangers this season, maintaining a sub-par 3.63 GAA and .897 save percentage through four appearances, but he's managed to compile a 3-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates.
