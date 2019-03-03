Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Protecting net Sunday
Georgiev will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Capitals.
Although the Rangers aren't playing back-to-back games, Georgiev will patrol the crease for the third time in five games. He had a solid February with a 4-1-1 record and .915 save percentage. The 23-year-old will have his hands full in this outing, as the Capitals have won six of seven games and averaged four goals per outing in that span.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Loses to Lightning•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Winning February continues•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Loses wild one to Penguins•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...