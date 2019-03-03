Georgiev will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Capitals.

Although the Rangers aren't playing back-to-back games, Georgiev will patrol the crease for the third time in five games. He had a solid February with a 4-1-1 record and .915 save percentage. The 23-year-old will have his hands full in this outing, as the Capitals have won six of seven games and averaged four goals per outing in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories