Georgiev will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Capitals.

Although the Rangers aren't playing back-to-back games, Georgiev will patrol the crease for the third time in five games. He had a solid February with a 4-1-1 record and .915 save percentage. The 23-year-old will have his hands full in this outing, as the Capitals have won six of seven games and averaged four goals per outing in that span.