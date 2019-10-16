Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Protecting net Thursday
Georgiev will tend the road twine for Thursday's game against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev was dynamite in his first start of the season, steering away 31 of 32 shots against the Senators. The 23-year-old netminder wasn't flashy on the road last year with a .902 save percentage. New Jersey is hardly a trip, though, and the winless Devils provide Georgiev an intriguing opportunity since they've averaged just 2.17 goals per game so far.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stifles Senators for first win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Playing full game Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins for third time in last four•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.