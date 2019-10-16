Georgiev will tend the road twine for Thursday's game against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev was dynamite in his first start of the season, steering away 31 of 32 shots against the Senators. The 23-year-old netminder wasn't flashy on the road last year with a .902 save percentage. New Jersey is hardly a trip, though, and the winless Devils provide Georgiev an intriguing opportunity since they've averaged just 2.17 goals per game so far.