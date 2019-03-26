Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pummeled by Penguins
Georgiev turned aside 31 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
The Rangers staked Georgiev to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but it quickly disappeared under Pittsburgh's pressure. The second-year netminder has coughed up five goals in two of his last three starts, sending his numbers on the season tumbling to a 3.09 GAA and .907 save percentage.
