Georgiev (illness) will be on the bench for Sunday's game against the Flyers.

Since Brandon Halverson was reassigned to AHL Hartford early Sunday, it signals that Georgiev is healthy enough to back up Henrik Lundqvist. Georgiev, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut, but he has slotted into 31 games in the minors this season, accruing a .908 save percentage and 2.97 GAA.