Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Ready for third-straight start
Georgiev will start between the pipes for Monday's home clash against the Senators, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn elected to ride the hot hand, and the Bulgarian will be looking for his third straight win Monday. He's played better than his modest 3-2-1 record has showed, as he's racked up a 2.27 GAA and .933 save percentage in six appearances. Georgiev will draw a great matchup against an Ottawa offense that ranks 25th in the NHL in goals per game this campaign (2.58).
