Georgiev made 44 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

It was a nice rebound from the pre-Christmas shellacking the Leafs gave him. Georgiev was clearly the better goalie Saturday -- Freddy Andersen seemed a bit tired and off his game. Georgiev is a talented twinetender who has already started to usurp King Henrik from his throne. He's stash worthy, especially in keeper formats.