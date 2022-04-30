Georgiev made 34 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Georgiev bounced back after a poor performance Wednesday to pick up his eighth win in his last nine starts. The Rangers intend to ride Igor Shesterkin in the playoffs, but Georgiev's strong play down the stretch should give him confidence if he's needed. Georgiev finishes the regular season with a 15-10-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets nod for finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins seventh straight start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Flyers for second shutout•