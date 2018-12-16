Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Recalled to big club
Georgiev was called up to the Rangers on Sunday.
Georgiev has spent this season bouncing between the AHL and NHL levels. In eight appearances with the Rangers, the 22-year-old owns a .899 save percentage and 3.37 GAA. He will continue to play second fiddle to Henrik Lundqvist.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Headed for minors•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Porous pads betray him•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Capsized by Caps•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back for more Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets first career shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...