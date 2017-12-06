Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Returning to minors
Georgiev was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions page.
As expected, Georgiev will return to the AHL after serving as the team's backup netminder Tuesday while Henrik Lundqvist was dealing with an illness. Georgiev is currently in the midst of his first season in North America and owns a 3.29 GAA and .897 save percentage in 17 games with Hartford.
