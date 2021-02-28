Georgiev (head) returned for the second period of Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev missed the final 13:19 of the first period while he was likely checked for a concussion. The 25-year-old was cleared, and he was back in the crease for the start of the second period. Igor Shesterkin allowed one goal during his brief relief stint.
