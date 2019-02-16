Georgiev will start in goal Sunday afternoon against host Pittsburgh, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev has been blazed a new trail as the owner of three straight wins, and it's important to note that he's been playing so confidently even after the Blue Jackets shredded him to the tune of seven goals in a Jan. 13 road contest. His next challenger is a Pittsburgh team that could be a bit winded with Georgiev set to face them on the second half of their back-to-back slate.